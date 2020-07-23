Man From Tzfat Indicted For Threatening To Assassinate Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as he opens the weekly cabinet meeting, at the foreign ministry, in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Photo by Gali Tibbon/Pool via AP)

A 29-year-old man from Tzfat was indicted on Thursday for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel Police stated.

“I’ll shoot him,” the man had written on a Facebook post this week. “He just needs to fall into my hands.”

The police said they detained the man for questioning following his post.

Earlier this month, a 39-year-old man from Be’er Sheva was indicted for also threatening to harm Netanyahu on social media as well as the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu.

In June, a man from Ashkelon was indicted for threatening both Netanyahu and his son Yair on social media and in the same month, a man in the north was arrested for threatening Netanyahu on social media.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)