Man From Tzfat Indicted For Threatening To Assassinate Netanyahu





A 29-year-old man from Tzfat was indicted on Thursday for threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel Police stated.

“I’ll shoot him,” the man had written on a Facebook post this week. “He just needs to fall into my hands.”

The police said they detained the man for questioning following his post.

Earlier this month, a 39-year-old man from Be’er Sheva was indicted for also threatening to harm Netanyahu on social media as well as the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu.

In June, a man from Ashkelon was indicted for threatening both Netanyahu and his son Yair on social media and in the same month, a man in the north was arrested for threatening Netanyahu on social media.

