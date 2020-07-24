Before & On Tisha B’Av In Israel: Heavy Heatwave Next Week





Israel’s Health Ministry warned on Thursday that an intense heatwave will hit Israel on Sunday and continue all week and urged the elderly and those suffering from illnesses, including the coronavirus, to take proper precautions.

The temperatures in Israel next week, when Tish’a B’Av – the longest fast of the summer – falls out, are expected to be extremely hot with above-average temperatures for the season.

The ministry urged the public to avoid exposure to the sun, to minimize physical exertion outdoors, to make sure to drink enough water and to stay inside air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.

The temperature is expected to be 97° F in Jerusalem on Sunday and a mere 106-111°F in Eilat.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








