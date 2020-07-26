People Worldwide Drowning COVID-19 Sorrows In Ice Cream, Israelis Buying More Coffee & Techina





Unilever, an Anglo-Dutch company that produces a wide range of products sold in 190 countries and is the largest soap producer in the world, said that ice cream sales have soared during the coronavirus pandemic and deodorant sales are down, CNN reported.

“Consumers have eaten more soups, used more meal kits and accompanied their meals with mayonnaise and ice cream as dessert,” Unilever stated on Thursday.

The company said that the increased sales of ice cream to private homes have “significantly offset” the loss of ice cream sales to public places, such as restaurants and hotels.

Unilever, which is headquartered in London and Rotterdam owns over 400 brands, including Ben & Jerry’s, Breyer’s, Hellmann’s, Lipton, Dove, Axe and Rexona.

The company is now worth almost $155 billion, ahead of AstraZeneca, Royal Dutch Shell, HSBC and BP.

A Maariv report earlier this month said that Israelis have been buying more food and drinks during the second wave of the coronavirus.

The Achva techina brand reported a 55% rise of sales in their regular and whole techina containers from March through May.

Nespresso reported that one-third of its regular customers increased coffee intake during the coronavirus crisis, especially young Israelis, ages 18-29. A market study also showed that coffee intake has increased in 65% of Israeli homes during the coronavirus crisis.

“Israelis are proving that even during the coronavirus period, they are heavy coffee consumers, said CEO of Nespresso Eli Schwartzman. ” Cold coffee is continuously becoming more popular, and the use of home coffee machines has increased.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







