Israel: 66,555 Cases, 490 Deaths, Record High Of 2,093 Cases In 24 Hours





Israel’s Health Ministry reported 2,093 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, a new record high in daily cases since the pandemic began. The number of active cases has risen to 33,618, with 322 in serious condition, of whom 98 are ventilated. Four more fatalities were recorded overnight, raising the death toll to 490.

Israel is now in fifth place in the list of countries with the highest number of new coronavirus infections per capita in the world, surpassing the United States, with only Oman, Panama, Brazil and Bahrain higher on the list.

However, it should be noted that Israel is not anywhere near the top of the list regarding coronavirus deaths per capita, with one source listing Israel as 52nd. The country with the highest death rate per capita is Belgium, followed by the UK, Spain, Peru, Italy, Sweden, Chile, the US, France and Brazil.

Israel currently has 210.96 new coronavirus cases per 1 million residents versus the United States that has 198.64 cases per 1 million residents.

Despite its initial marked success, Israel overtook the United States for most new #COVID19 cases/million people today@OurWorldInData pic.twitter.com/B49kKSaqU1 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 28, 2020

The “Check for Every Citizen” plan granting stimulus checks to every Israeli over age 18 was passed in the Knesset Finance Committee on Wednesday and was later approved by the Knesset as well. The final sums have changed several times but the final conclusion seems to be that families with four children will receive NIS 500 for each child and families with five or more children will receive NIS 300 from the fifth child and up without a limit on the number of children (previously limited to ten). Also, recently released IDF soldiers will receive an additional NIS 500.

חלום שלי לתת לגפני וליצמן לנהל את מאבק הסטנדאפיסטים ועולם הבידור.

גג שעה ואנחנו מקבלים אישור לחזור להופיע גם בהיכל התרבות https://t.co/SiF8qRLIHh — Nadav Abuksis (@nadavabeksis) July 28, 2020

“There can’t be a situation of one child getting and another child not,” Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni (UTJ) said. “They voted for it and it passed here unanimously. It’s a great kavod for the state of Israel that it doesn’t discriminate against families.”

The Knesset also approved the “Safety Net” plan on Tuesday evening, which extends unemployment benefits until June 2021 or until the unemployment in Israel is below 7.5%. Anyone participating in vocational training will be granted full benefits instead of being cut back to one-third of the pay.

Anyone over age 67 who was placed on unpaid leave or fired will be given an adjustment grant until June 2021. The plan also calls for increased grants for self-employed Israelis with easier terms as well as financial aid for businesses. Also, NIS 100 million will be granted to assist foundations who are suffering budgetary woes due to decreased donations during the coronavirus crisis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







