This year, for the first time ever, The Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation’s Tisha B’av event is available in your home!

For the past 27 years, the Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation’s Worldwide Tisha B’av event has changed the world.

This year, due to covid-19, the Worldwide event will be available to view in your home.

The goal of the event is to inspire and give practical tools to people to work on rebuilding the Bais Hamikdosh by bringing Shalom into our lives on the highest level.

Join tens of thousands around the world.

Some of the Jewish world’s most moving and inspiring speakers will spend Tisha B’av with you.

Rabbi Yissocher Frand, Rabbi Yosef Elefant, Rabbi Paysach Krohn, Charlie Harari and Dr. David Leiberman will move us, inspire us and open our hearts to let shalom in.

Don’t just wait for Tisha B’av to be over–USE IT!

purchase your ticket now.








