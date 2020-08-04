DESPICABLE! Haaretz Caricature With Age-Old Anti-Semitic Trope Of Jews Carrying Disease





A caricature published in Haaretz on Tuesday, drawn by its in-house caricaturist Amos Biderman, shows an image of a Chareidi man in Ben-Gurion Airport (which some say is meant to resemble Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman), returning from New York, with his luggage carrying the coronavirus.

“Amos Biderman, you should be ashamed. And the newspaper that published it should be taken out of circulation,” responded MK Yaakov Margi (Shas).

“Even the Der Stürmer [virulently anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda publication] couldn’t have made it more anti-Semitic,” said MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina).

“A sad reminder to the dark days of Europe,” wrote Hebrew Mishpacha editor and political commentator Yossi Elituv. “Bearded Jews spreading diseases and endangering the nation.”

“Disgusting! The first wave of the coronavirus came to Israel from vacationers on cruise ships, the second wave began due to lack of adherence to regulations in a [secular] high school in Jerusalem, and that’s without even mentioning the crowded protests on Balfour Street versus the adherence to regulations on the Chareidi street,” wrote Yisrael Cohen, a journalist for Kol B’Rama. “A shame and disgrace.”

There has been much incitement against Chareidim in recent days following the media’s revelation that “17,000 yeshivah students” are entering Israel.

Even after Health Minister Yuli Edelstein clarified that the initiative for foreign student to enter Israel is not only for Chareidim, the incitement continued. There was a heated exchange between MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beitenu) and Chairman of the Knesset’s Law and Justice Committee, MK Yaakov Asher (UTJ) on Monday during a committee meeting, with Avidar accusing the Chareidi politicians of being public criminals.

For some reason, Avidar failed to mention the tens of thousands of secular Israelis gathering at frequent protests throughout the country in recent weeks, with most failing to adhere to social distancing regulations and the wearing of masks, and some engaging in criminal behavior.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








