Dr. Fauchi Says Family Receives Death Threats; Has U.S. Marshals Security





Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said he and his family continue to get death threats related to his role as a public health official during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles … that to me is just strange,” he said Wednesday at a public forum hosted by the Harvard School of Public Health.

He said his three daughters have also been the subjects of harassment.

“[The pandemic] brings out the best of people and the worst of people. And you know, getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it’s amazing,” he said.

The 79-year-old epidemiologist said in April that concerns about his safety were serious enough that he now has security through the U.S. Marshals Service.

