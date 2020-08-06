Dr. Fauchi Says Family Receives Death Threats; Has U.S. Marshals Security

0
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration’s leading health experts on safely dealing with the novel coronavirus will be testifying in a Senate hearing by a videoconference after three of them and the committee's chairman were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said he and his family continue to get death threats related to his role as a public health official during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles … that to me is just strange,” he said Wednesday at a public forum hosted by the Harvard School of Public Health.

He said his three daughters have also been the subjects of harassment.

“[The pandemic] brings out the best of people and the worst of people. And you know, getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it’s amazing,” he said.

The 79-year-old epidemiologist said in April that concerns about his safety were serious enough that he now has security through the U.S. Marshals Service.

(AP)