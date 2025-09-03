Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NEW DETAILS: Ben Gvir’s Guards Spotted Drones Above His Home; Shin Bet Evacuated The Family

Illustrative. Drone. Pixabay

New details have been published about the Hamas terror cell that planned to carry out an assassination attempt against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir using explosive drones.

According to a report on Kan News, the incident occurred about two months ago. The minister’s security guards noticed drones flying over his home, and the Shin Bet evacuated Ben Gvir and his family to a safe location. It was later discovered that the drones were carrying explosives.

Four Hamas cell members were arrested, and the drones were seized. The suspects’ interrogation by the Shin Bet is ongoing.

The Shin Bet stated, “The Shin Bet will continue to act to thwart any attempt by Hamas terrorists to promote terror activities against the State of Israel and its citizens and will ensure that all those involved in such activities are brought to justice.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

