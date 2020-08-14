Eli Rozenberg Is Meeting With El Al On Tuesday





Following a prolonged and tense exchange of letters between the lawyers of potential El Al investor Eli Rozenberg and El Al Airlines, the El Al Board finally scheduled a meeting with Rozenberg on Tuesday, August 18, Globes reported.

Rozenberg appointed a steering committee to accompany the acquisition process. Its members include former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Prof. Gabriela Shalev, a jurist who is today a member of the Higher Academic Council at Ono Academic College; economist Doron Cohen, a former coordinator of staff in the Ministry of Finance’s budget division and a former head of the Government Companies Authority; former IDF Head of Central Command Major General (res.) Roni Numa; Moti Engelman, CEO of Reut Airways; and Brigadier Gen. (res.) Reem Aminoach, Head of the UHY Shtainmetz Aminoach & Co. accountancy firm, who serves on the board of directors of ICL (Israel Chemicals) and Israel Aerospace Industries and who has been representing Rozenberg over the past month in his attempts to buy El Al.

Reports last week said that Rozenberg received a permit to purchase a controlling stake in El Al from Israel’s Government Companies Authority.

Rozenberg submitted an offer of $75 million for a 44.9% controlling share in El Al.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







