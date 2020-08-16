F-15 Intercepts Plane In ” No Fly Zone” Near Trump’s NJ Golf Course





A fighter jet and helicopter from the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted a small plane flying near President Trump’s New Jersey golf course Saturday, officials said.

The F-15 fighter and MH-6 helicopter were deployed after the pilot of a single-engine RV-7 failed to respond to radio communication while entering the temporary no-flight zone around 1 p.m., NORAD spokesman Cameron Hillier told the Bridgewater Courier News.

The military aircraft fired flares to get the pilot’s attention and made radio contact before escorting it to a nearby airport, Hillier said.

He said the Secret Service will decide whether to charge the pilot.

(AP)







