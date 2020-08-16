Person Killed In Early Morning Crash In Catskills [PHOTOS]





An early-morning crash in the Catskills left one person dead, and two others injured, Sunday morning.

Sources tell YWN that emergency personnel received calls at round 3:40AM, reporting a vehicle that crashed on Old Glen Wild Road near Marsh Road. Upon arrival, Catskills Hatzolah found a severely damaged vehicle in a ditch, with the occupants pinned inside. One of them was in traumatic arrest.

Rock Hill Fire Department performed an extended extrication of the victims, where Catskills Hatzolah Paramedics and MobileMedics began treating the victims.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, and two additional victims were transported by ambulance. A chopper was requested, but was unable to fly due to the weather in the area.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but law-enforcement sources tell YWN it appears alcohol may have been involved.

Chevra Kaddisha services were not needed in this tragic incident.

