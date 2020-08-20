98,550 Cases, 789 Deaths: Coronavirus Cabinet Mulls Lockdown During Yamim Tovim





The Health Ministry reported 1,637 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 23,913 active cases, with 403 in serious condition, of whom 110 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 789.

The Knesset’s coronavirus committee convened on Thursday afternoon to discuss what measures to take regarding the upcoming Chagim in light of the continuously high coronavirus infection rate and the rising number of seriously ill coronavirus patients, which are seriously tasking the limits of Israel’s hospitals.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat are reportedly in favor of imposing a nationwide lockdown over the Chagim period.

The lockdown would not be a full lockdown like the one imposed on Pesach but would instead require the closing of hotels, restaurants, and other public venues, limit gatherings and public transportation and restrict citizens’ movement to within 500 meters of their homes.

The Health Ministry is also working on a plan allowing tefillos to take place over the Yamim Noraim, according to a Channel 12 News report.

Gamzu is also presenting his “traffic light” program at the coronavirus cabinet meeting, which calls for designating cities and communities as “green,” “orange,” or “red” and implementing corresponding restrictions or rollback of restrictions.

