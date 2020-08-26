ALERT – Central Hatzolah In NYC Sends Out Message Regarding Uptick In COVID-19 Cases





August 25, 2020

Dear Community Member,

We want to advise you that over the last few weeks, and especially during the previous few days, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. While B”H many of the cases appear to be relatively minor, there have been an increase in cases with more severe symptoms as well as hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

With the summer coming to a close and people returning from vacation, as well as the hopeful start of the school year and upcoming Yomim Tovim, we would like to remind everyone of the following:

NOW IS THE TIME TO BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS! If we aren’t extremely strict and careful with following the

recommendations of the CDC, State and Local Governments, and other healthcare professionals, we can c’’v see a deadly resurgence. There has been enough death and suffering in our community from COVID-19. We must do our part to prevent the spread and to help keep the vulnerable people in our community safe.

We want to remind you:

Follow recommended social distancing precautions.

WEAR A MASK in cases where strict social distancing cannot be practiced.

Large gatherings of any kind must be avoided.

Do not make any assumptions about the virus. While much has been learned about the virus, there are still many unknowns. Don’t assume that if you have recovered already, or have antibodies, that you won’t pass it on to others (or possibly even get sick again). The data is incomplete. We do not want to take any chances with our families and friends!

If you are feeling sick: STAY HOME and consult your doctor if you have any medical questions. Don’t forget to eat and drink regularly to prevent dehydration. In the event of an emergency, call Hatzalah.

We implore you to remain committed to the safe-practices listed above. With Hashem’s help we will get through

this together as a community.

We wish you a K’siva V’chasima Tova.

Executive Board of Chevra Hatzalah

Medical Board of Chevra Hatzalah

