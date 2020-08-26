IDF Attacks Hezbollah Posts In Response To Gunfire At IDF Troops





IDF aircrafts carried out strikes against Hezbollah observation posts near Israel’s northern border early Wednesday morning in response to fire from Lebanon toward IDF troops.

“During operational activity in northern Israel [Tuesday] night, shots were fired from Lebanon toward IDF troops,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “We responded with fire, and our aircraft struck Hezbollah observation posts near the border.”

“This is a severe event and we remain ready to combat any threat to our borders. The IDF holds the Lebanese government responsible for all events stemming from Lebanon. We view this incident with great severity. The IDF will maintain a high level of readiness to protect Israeli sovereignty and citizens as necessary.”

The bombing was a further escalation along the already tense border.

האירוע בגבול לבנון: כתב הערוץ אל-מנאר בדרום המדינה דיווח ששני בתים ודיר עזים ניזוקו בצד הלבנוני בעקבות השימוש המסיבי של צה"ל בפצצות תאורה. עוד דווח שכמה שריפות פרצו בצד הלבנוני@coren_ido https://t.co/OWd3wG3Lpa — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 26, 2020

The IDF fired light bombs at Zaura at the foot of the Golan Heights, in the airspace in the area of ​​Mays al-Jabal in southern #Lebanon. Following a security incident pic.twitter.com/nU8wEaYT39 — H&A🤝 (@HanneyAngel) August 25, 2020

A report from the Hezbollah-linked Lebanese Al-Manar TV channel said that Israel fired phosphorus munitions into Lebanon, which was corroborated by villagers in south Lebanon.

According to other Lebanese reports, a few small fires were sparked by flares fired by IDF troops and several shells landed in Lebanese border communities. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Following the sound of gunfire from Lebanon at about 10:40 p.m near Kibbutz Manara, where an IDF post is located, the IDF fired dozens of illumination flares and smoke shells by the Israeli-Lebanese border as soldiers scoured the area for infiltrators.

חשש לאירוע ביטחוני בצפון | תושב קיבוץ יפתח לדב גיל-הר: "התבקשנו להישאר בבתים, לא לזוז ולא לנסוע לקיבוץ מנרה. מקווים שזה יסתיים בלא כלום"#חדשותהלילה pic.twitter.com/yaYXi5wT84 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 25, 2020

Video of the flares over Manara, possible suspected infiltration pic.twitter.com/oK3EsZiYVV — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 25, 2020

The IDF issued instructions to Israeli residents of northern border communities to lock themselves into their homes.

“Following a security incident in northern Israel, residents in Manara, Margaliot, Misgav Am, Yiftach & Malkia have been told to: stop activity in open areas; remain in their homes close to shelter; and keep informed of relevant security updates,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

About 50 minutes later, the IDF issued another alert, stating: “Residents of the north are asked to stay near their bomb shelters, either those in the home or those nearby.”

“A security incident has taken place in the area around Manara, on the Lebanese border,” the IDF Spokesperson said, adding that some access roads have been blocked.

“Please continue to receive updates on the instructions that are being released to the media and to listen to the orders of security forces and the IDF troops operating in the area.”

All was quiet by 12:30 a.m. and the IDF stated that no intrusion into Israeli territory had been identified. All restrictions to Israeli border communities were removed by Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of injuries among IDF troops.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was vacationing with his family in the north and was at a hotel in Tzfat when the incident occurred. He immediately traveled to the IDF’s Northern Command Headquarters where he was briefed on the incident and spoke by phone to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

חשש לאירוע ביטחוני בצפון: רה"מ נתניהו עם משפחתו במלון בצפת@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/xAC06s2VXH — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 25, 2020

“Israel views the fire toward our troops by Hizbullah with great severity,” Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

“We will not tolerate any aggression against our citizens and will respond forcefully against every threat against us. I suggest Hezbollah does not test Israel’s military capabilities. Hezbollah is again endangering the state of Lebanon through its attacks.”

“We will not allow [Hassan] Nasrallah to harm our soldiers or country,” Gantz said. “We will react forcefully to any incident along our borders.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








