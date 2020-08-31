3 Dead In 2 Explosions In UAE Ahead Of US-Israeli Delegation Visit





Three people were killed and several were injured on Monday morning in two explosions in the United Arab Emirates hours before the arrival of the US-Israeli peace delegation to the country.

One blast occurred in the capital city of Abu Dhabi at the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Hardees restuarants, which are located on Rashid Saeed Street, also called the airport road, since it is the main road leading to the airport, where the US-Israeli delegation landed on Monday afternoon.

The explosion killed two people, injured several others and caused extensive damage to both restaurants as well as adjacent businesses.

The second explosion was in Dubai, where a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant early Monday morning, killing one and damaging the ground floor of the building.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







