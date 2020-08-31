This mother is collapsing under the physical emotional and financial burden!

Sponsored Content





Malka and her husband are parents to 11 children, the youngest is a 6 years old girl who has Down Syndrome.

When she was born, it changed their lives!

Malka cannot work as she is busy with her special child 6 hours a day and many time during the night as well.

She is constantly running with her between doctors and hospitals, all while still caring for her other children and running the household.

Her husband who learns in Kollel was forced to go only part time, and look for ways to bring home income.

Malka and her husband bring in income that barely covers their basic needs.

They have tremendous medical expenses for their special needs child, and the situation has brought them into oppressive debt, something they did not have to deal with before.

Last week they married off a daughter, Malka could’t afford new cloths! And her husband is running between loans in order to survive.

The financial stress and worrying from the unknown is tearing them apart.

The father would like to spend more time with his family, and the mother feels like she cannot manage this way anymore!

Please help! And enable Malka to be able to fully care for her special child and her other children.

Help relieve the father from the debt that is taking over his life!

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

For Zelle / PayPal: [email protected]

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW







