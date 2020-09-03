Hebrew U. Researchers Warn Of Collapse Of Israel’s Health System





Researchers at Hebrew University and Hadassah submitted a report to the coronavirus cabinet on Thursday that stated that there will be at least 600 seriously ill patients in another two weeks, putting Israel’s health system at risk of collapsing.

“Since the beginning of June, there hasn’t been a significant decrease in the number of new daily patients,” the report said. “The death rate is steeper and significantly higher than during the first wave.”

“It will not be possible to prevent a collapse of health services as defined in the past. Preparations must be made for the realization of the worst scenario. The current risk requires decisive action.”

Prof. Ronit Calderon Margalit of Hebrew University, one of the authors of the report, told Ynet on Thursday that in light of the dramatic rise in infections, the decision-makers accepted Prof. Gamzu’s traffic light plan too late and there is also a serious problem with enforcement in Israel.

“We’re very in favor of the traffic light model but when the infection rate is so high and they open the middle and high schools and hold large weddings and events – the infections cannot be stopped,” Prof. Margalit said.

“What they see de facto is that they have been too late in adopting the traffic light system and that there is an enforcement problem in Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







