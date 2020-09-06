Terror In Israel: Attempted Stabbing Attack In Shomron Near Ariel





An Arab terrorist attempted to stab IDF soldiers at the Ariel Junction in the Shomron on Sunday.

The terrorist approached the soldiers, pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the soldiers but was unsuccessful and fled the scene. He was pursued and neutralized by Israeli security forces.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to Israeli security forces.

The terrorist, who was shot in the leg, was arrested. He received medical treatment and was transferred to security forces for interrogation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








