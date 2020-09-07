Malawi To Open Africa’s 1st Embassy In Jerusalem

Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera takes the oath of office in Lilongwe, Malawi, on June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

Malawi’s newly elected president Lazarus Chakwera announced on Friday that he will open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

Chakwera, who was sworn in as the East African country’s sixth president about two months ago, made the announcement as part of a national series of reforms, including expanding its Foreign Ministry.

Malawi is a majority Christian country with a population of 21 million people. Chakwera, an Evangelical Christian who has a PhD in theology from a US university, is a long-standing supporter of Israel, last visiting the country in 2019.

Israel and Malawi established diplomatic relations in July 1964. Following the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Malawi was one of only three Sub-Saharan African countries that resisted Arab pressure to halt its diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israel’s ambassador to Nairobi, Kenya, Noach Gal Gendler, also serves as the non-resident ambassador to Malawi (as well as to Uganda, Tanzania and Seychelles.)

The announcement follows Friday’s announcement of the Serbia-Kosovo-US-Israel agreement.

