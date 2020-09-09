Israel’s Daily Cases Continue To Soar, Active Cases Over 30,000 For 1st Time





The morning after the curfew on 40 “red cities” in Israel went into effect, the number of daily cases continues to soar, with the Health Ministry stating that 3,506 people tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 9,571 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the week.

There are currently 30,079 active virus cases, with 458 seriously ill patients, of whom 140 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 1,048.

The curfew on 40 red cities went into effect on Tuesday evening and will be in effect for a week before being re-evaluated by the cabinet.

Israel’s senior health officials, including coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, entered quarantine on Tuesday night after a member of the coronavirus task force tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following an epidemiological investigation, Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch, and several other senior ministry officials were also instructed to enter quarantine.

MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) also tested positive for the coronavirus, the Knesset spokesperson’s office stated on Tuesday, the fifth Knesset member to contract the coronavirus. Fellow Shas MK Moshe Arbel, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, was instructed to enter quarantine since he met with Azoulay this week and all of Azoulay’s office staff were also instructed to enter quarantine.

The IDF deployed a Home Front Command reserve battalion to the Triangle, a mostly Arab area along the border between Israel and the Shomron, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus, to provide civilian assistance to the residents there. The soldiers will set up a drive-in coronavirus testing facility in the Daliyat al-Carmel area.

Home Front Command soldiers are also assisting in running 21 coronavirus hotels, 17 for lightly ill coronavirus patients, and four for those who in need of a place to quarantine.

About 2,000 IDF soldiers are also assisting Israel Police in enforcing regulations in Israel’s “red cities.”

