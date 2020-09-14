Netanyahu Thanks Danish PM For Opposing Circumcision Ban Due To “Promise To Jews”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen over the weekend, thanking her for her “steadfast position in defense of the Jewish community and the ancient tradition of circumcision.”

As YWN reported last week, the Danish parliament was scheduled to vote on a bill banning bris milah in its next session and the country’s Jews were quite fearful about it passing. However, subsequent to the report, Frederiksen expressed her opposition to the bill, saying that “Danish Jews must continue to be part of Denmark.”

In an interview on Danish TV2 News on Thursday, Frederiksen said that “many Jews do not find it compatible to live in a country where circumcision is banned, and I simply do not think we can make a decision with which we do not live up to our promise – that the Jews will remain part of Denmark.”

Frederiksen was apparently referring to the fact that Danish citizens rose to the defense of the country’s Jews following Nazi Germany’s occupation of the country during the Holocaust. After Hitler ordered the arrest and deportation of the Danish Jews, the Danish resistance movement, aided by many hundreds of Danish boat owners, smuggled 7,220 of Denmark’s 7,800 Jews, plus 686 non-Jewish spouses, by sea to neutral Sweden.

Thanks to ordinary Danish citizens, 99% of Denmark’s Jewish population survived the Holocaust, including most of the 464 Danish Jews who were captured and sent to the Theresienstadt concentration camp. Leading Danish civil servants interceded and persuaded the Germans to exchange some Jews for packages of food and medicine and persuaded them not to deport the remaining Jews to extermination camps.

Meanwhile, the Danish Red Cross monitored the condition of the Danish Jews at Theresienstadt and in April 1945, 425 Danish Jews were among several thousand Jews turned over by the Germans to the Swedish Red Cross and transported to Sweden. Yad Vashem has a record of only 102 Danish Jews who died during the Holocaust.

Netanyahu told Frederiksen that circumcision “is a matter of maintaining Jewish identity through the generations.” The prime minister also expressed his appreciation for “how the Danish people protected the Jewish community during and after the Holocaust.”

The Chabad shaliach in Copenhagen, Rabbi Yitzi Loewenthal, stated that Danish Jews “are grateful to the prime minister and others who have come out clearly against” the bill.

