IDF Strikes Hamas After Chareidi Man Seriously Injured In Rocket Fire

The IDF carried out two rounds of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning in response to a wave of rockets fired at southern Israel beginning on Tuesday evening at the same time as the signing of the historic Israel-UAE-Bahrain peace accords in Washington.

One rocket on Tuesday evening injured 13 Israelis in Ashdod and caused extensive damage to the city’s main shopping area. The other rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

Later, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 13 more rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, eight of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, with five landing in empty fields.

The Israeli Air Force strikes hit about ten terror sites, destroying a Hamas munitions factory, an explosives lab, an underground facility and a training camp used to train Hamas operatives in rocket launchings.

“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for what happens in the Gaza Strip and what is launched from it and will pay the consequences for its terror acts against Israeli citizens,” the IDF stated following its airstrikes.

Reb Asher Biton of Ashdod was seriously injured from the rocket that struck a street in Ashdod, injuring 13 Israelis and causing extensive physical damage to the central shopping area in the city — shattering glass storefronts, damaging the street, and felling a tree.

The 62-year-old father of 15 was in his car on the way to deliver baked goods to needy families when the siren sounded.

R’ Biton’s son, Yechiel, told Ynet: “He was supposed to be at the bakery at 8 p.m to take the leftover baked goods and distribute them to needy families. He exited his car precisely when the siren went off. He flattened himself against a wall and lifted his arms to protect his head…and was hit by shrapnel.”

Reports from Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod on Wednesday morning said that Reb Biton’s condition worsened overnight. He is suffering from a multi-system injury and is in serious condition, sedated in the ICU. His name for tefillah is Rav Asher ben Chava b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

“When we arrived at the scene we saw panic and destruction, ” MDA paramedics said. “Two victims were lying on the ground, including a 62-year-old man who suffered shrapnel wounds to his chest and limbs who was fully conscious and in pain. We administered life-saving treatment and rushed him to the hospital in moderate condition.”

“Another 28-year-old man suffered minor injuries from glass shards and after administering medical treatment at the scene we evacuated him to the hospital in light condition. We treated four other victims of shock and evacuated them to the hospital for further treatment.”

Media reports added that an epileptic woman who was near the area suffered a serious attack and was treated by paramedics.

United Hatzalah volunteers in Ashdod treated 6 people who were injured as a result of a rocket attack from Gaza. Additionally, the PCRU treated another 6 people who suffered from emotional or psychological shock as a result of the attack. #Gaza #RocketAttack #Israel #Ashdod pic.twitter.com/NjSyss9y5v — United Hatzalah (@UnitedHatzalah) September 15, 2020

#IsraelUnderFire during pandemic. During last night's barrage of rockets fired from #Gaza, MDA teams were dispatched to treat a wounded victim whose entire family was in quarantine due to #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/4U1PwuSKER — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) September 16, 2020

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wrote on Twitter: “During the evening that Israel once again chose peace, the Palestinians, as is their habit, chose terror and hatred. It won’t help them!”

The TV screens in #Israel this evening – one side is the ceremony of signing of the normalization accords between the UAE,Bahrain and #Israel , and the other side is the Homefront Command alert system warning of rocket fire towards all districts of Ashdod and Asheklon from #Gaza pic.twitter.com/DbcvnqOaq9 — parallel_universe (@ignis_fatum) September 15, 2020

“I’m not surprised that Palestinian terrorists fired at Israel precisely during this historic ceremony,” Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ Netanyahu said prior to boarding his return flight to Israel. “They want to turn back the peace. They will not succeed in that.”

“I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded from tonight’s shooting in Ashdod,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated. “I spoke a few minutes ago with Dr. Yechiel Lasri, the mayor of Ashdod, who updated me on what happened in the city. On a historic evening of peace, we received a reminder from our enemies that we must always be strong and alert to protect the people of Israel on all fronts and at all times — and we will do so.”

Palestinians in Gaza demonstrated against the Israel-UAE-Bahrain accords on Tuesday, burning the flags of all four countries as well as pictures of their leaders.

“The agreement between the United States, Bahrain, the UAE and Israel is not worth the ink spilled on it,” Hamas spokesperson Chazem Qassem said. “Our people will continue the struggle to restore all our rights and from our viewpoint the agreement is non-existent.”

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah stated: “Peace, security and stability in the region will not be achieved without the end of the occupation. Attempts to bypass the Palestinian people and its leadership will have dangerous consequences and the American administration and government in Israel will bear responsibility.”

An unofficial ceasefire mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the UN was reached between Gaza Strip leaders and Israel in August, following weeks of launchings of hundreds of incendiary and explosive balloons into Israel by Gaza terror groups, sparking countless fires and burning thousands of dunams of land in Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)