YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rebbetzin Shulamis Keller A”H, the wife of the late Rosh Yeshiva of Telshe, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Dov Keller ZATZAL.

Her Petira comes just after the Shloshim was marked for the Rosh Yeshiva.

The Levaya will be at 4:00PM at Bais Yaakov of Lakewood, 277 James Street

To listen to the Audio Hookup, call (563) 999-1235.

You can watch the Levaya below:

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)