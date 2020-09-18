Israeli Minor Gets 3 1/2 Years For Role In Deadly 2015 Arson

An Israeli court sentenced a young man on Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in prison for his role in the 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents in the West Bank village of Duma.

The unidentified youth, who was a minor at the time of the attack, was found guilty last year of membership in a terrorist organization and involvement in a racially motivated crime.

It was the second sentencing this week by the Lod District Court in the deadly 2015 Duma arson attack.

On Monday, the court handed Amiram Ben-Uliel, a Jewish settler, four life sentences for the killing of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh in a firebomb attack on the family’s home. The toddler’s mother, Riham, and father, Saad, later died of their wounds. Ali’s brother Ahmad, 4 years old at the time, survived the attack.

In 2015, Israel faced a wave of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks by Palestinians.

In Wednesday’s ruling, the Lod court said the convicted youth will have the 32 months spent in detention while awaiting trial counted toward his 3 1/2 year sentence.

(AP)