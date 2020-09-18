Israeli Minor Gets 3 1/2 Years For Role In Deadly 2015 Arson

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2015 file photo, Palestinians mourn at the graves of Riham Dawabsheh, 27, her husband Saed Dawabsheh and their 18-month-old son Ali, in the West Bank village of Duma, near Nablus. On Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, the Lod District Court handed down three life sentences to Jewish extremist Amiram Ben-Uliel convicted in a 2015 arson attack that killed the Palestinian toddler and his parents. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

An Israeli court sentenced a young man on Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in prison for his role in the 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents in the West Bank village of Duma.

The unidentified youth, who was a minor at the time of the attack, was found guilty last year of membership in a terrorist organization and involvement in a racially motivated crime.

It was the second sentencing this week by the Lod District Court in the deadly 2015 Duma arson attack.

On Monday, the court handed Amiram Ben-Uliel, a Jewish settler, four life sentences for the killing of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh in a firebomb attack on the family’s home. The toddler’s mother, Riham, and father, Saad, later died of their wounds. Ali’s brother Ahmad, 4 years old at the time, survived the attack.

In 2015, Israel faced a wave of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks by Palestinians.

In Wednesday’s ruling, the Lod court said the convicted youth will have the 32 months spent in detention while awaiting trial counted toward his 3 1/2 year sentence.

