We Will Not Leave Them Alone – Erev Rosh Hashanah All Donations Matched

Sukkos. Zeman Simchaseinu.

It’s one of the most joyous times of the year, anticipated by one and all, young and old.

But this year, it will be different.

For the first time in history, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Yerushalayim will be devoid of the tens of thousands of guests who arrive each year to celebrate the grand Yom Tov of Sukkos in the Holy City.

There’s no Sukkos like Sukkos in Yerushalayim. The feelings of festivity are almost tangible. Prior to the Yom Tov, the streets are filled with vendors selling daled minim and all sorts of Yom Tov paraphernalia. Then, once Yom Tov begins, there is a spirit of joy that just cannot be described in words. Chol Hamoed brings another level of joy with Simchos Bais Hashoeivah _across town, and the _chag wraps up with the celebration of Simchas Torah that is unlike anything else in the world.

But this year will be different.

The city of Yerushalayim will be noticeably emptier.

And so will be pockets of local Yerushalmim who rely on the generosity of the visitors to Yerushalayim who open their hearts each year to help their brethren of the exalted city.

Ten years ago, Kupas Zichron Moshe was established by Rav Aharon Nimerovsky to assist needy families in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood of Yerushalayim with their Shabbos and Yom Tov expenses. The kupah operates under the auspices of Rav Gamliel Rabinovich, Rav Avrohom Ehrlanger, Rav Moshe Elyashiv and Rav Yitzchok Soloveitchik.

Today, over 400 families benefit from this kupah, with a massive disbursement during Chodesh Elul to cover the steep costs of making Yom Tov.

This year, the need is greater than it’s ever been.

The coronavirus pandemic has not allowed for the regular overseas fundraising that has been the lifeline of many of the aniyim in the neighborhood. In addition, the kupah has regularly relied upon the assistance of the many visitors who come to Yerushalayim for Sukkos, who will not be coming this year due to the restrictions.

They need help.

They need our help.

We must not let them down.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE