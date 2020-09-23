The Favorite Kids Clothing Store Of Roshei Yeshiva And Rabbonim

There are many fine stores where mothers take their children for Shabbos and Yom Tov clothing. But only one has the endorsement of leading Rabbonim and Rosehi Yeshiva.

Bobbie’s Place is a “store” in which families and children select their brand new clothing. From coats to dresses, suits, skirts, shirts, sweaters and more, Bobbie’s Place has it all . Everything but a cash register.

Bobbie’s Place serves families that need that little extra help to make ends meet. The dedicated Bobbie’s Place volunteers work hard to make sure that every child and teen leaves not only with a new wardrobe but also with their dignity, respect and self-esteem enhanced.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)