1st Shechita In The UAE: Certified As “Kosher Dubai” And “Halal”

The Jewish community in Abu Dhabi shechted 2,500 chickens this week under the supervision of the United Arab Emirates’ only resident Rav, Rabbi Levi Duchman, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Rav Duchman is a shochet and he was assisted by Chabad shaliach Rav Menachem Mendel Chitrik, who flew in especially for that purpose from Istanbul, where he oversees kashrus supervision in Turkey, as well as by mashgichim who flew in from New York.

The local Jewish community partnered with one of the UAE’s largest chicken processing plants to provide the chickens for shechita. Emirati officials came especially to the plant to observe the process, including an Abu Dhabi health ministry official.

After the area was kashered, the staff of mashgichim from New York supervised the shechita process, the salting, and packaging with the kosher seal: “Kosher Dubai.” The meat was also certified as “chalal” [Muslim shechita].

“I very much enjoyed seeing the mehudar shechita, the care of the Emirati owner and the workers who related to the shechita process with great gravity,” said Rav Chitrik. “It was apparent that they’re doing everything they can to meet our needs and they provided us with the best possible service with great generosity.”

Rav Chitrik said that the chickens were shected for local residents, kosher catering services, and hotels, including the new kosher restaurant in the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai. Many Jewish businessmen travel to the UAE and following the signing of the peace accords, many Israeli tourists are expected to visit as well, and the hotels want to be prepared.

