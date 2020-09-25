A FIRST: United Airlines Is First US Carrier To Offer Rapid COVID-19 Testing

United Airlines will become the first U.S. carrier to offer rapid COVID-19 testing to some of its passengers, it announced Thursday.

The tests will be available to passengers traveling from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii starting Oct. 15.

According to United, customers could take a rapid result test at the airport with results in 15 minutes or request a mail-in test ahead of their trip.

The testing program will be expanded to other parts of the country at a later date and will help travelers avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine in areas such as Hawaii.

