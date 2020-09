Are you or someone you know in need of a zechus for their bashert?

The Ohel Sarala Initiative was born just over 4 years ago, at the recommendation of Rav Ahron Leib Shteinman ZT”L. Over the last few years, Ohel Sarala has been part of over 264 babies and 1273 shidduchim.

Join the initiative today and Rav Chaim Kanievsky will say a special tefillah at neilah that “This year should be the year”.

