Chasdei Hashem ki lo Samu!! Darchei Torah to Re-Open Wednesday after Yom Kippur

Yeshiva Darchei Torah has just sent out an email to its parent body with fantastic news: They can re-open Wednesday after Yom Kippur. The email stated as follows:

We are pleased to report that we have just received written communication from the NYC Department of Health allowing the Yeshiva to reopen this Wednesday morning, September 30, Be’ezras Hashem.

[Tuesday, the day after Yom Kippur, will be a day of learning via kZoom and teleconference.]

We look forward to a full day of classes – limudei kodesh and general studies – in grades N-8 on Wednesday. On Thursday there will be a half-day/Friday schedule, followed by the Sukkos break.

Mesivta Chaim Shlomo, normally on Sukkos break, will instead have a special pre-Sukkos schedule on those days. (See below for details.)

We will be reinforcing and enhancing our already-robust safety protocols for all staff and talmidim. We will also be enforcing those rules, without exception. Please send your son(s) with masks each day – which they must wear on the bus, in carpools, at arrivals and dismissals, and the entire day in Yeshiva.

We appreciate the support and input of all the parents and board members who have reached out to us during this challenging time. We will continue to communicate regularly.

Please stay tuned for more details as they become available.

We daven to Hashem for continued Siyata Dishmaya and a yeshuah for all of Klal Yisrael.

Good Shabbos.

It was signed by the Yeshiva Darchei Torah Reopening & Safety Committee

Rabbi Eli Biegeleisen

Yehuda Biber

Elisha Brecher

Alon Goldberger

Joel Kaplan

Lloyd Keilson

Pinkus Mayer

Elliot Moskowitz

Baruch Rothman

Elie Schwab

Uri Sprecher