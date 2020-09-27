Heatwave Conditions Expected In Israel On Yom Kippur

At the end of a month with an unprecedented and prolonged heatwave in Israel followed by higher than average temperatures for weeks, temperatures finally decreased to within seasonal averages last week.

However, unfortunately, the weather forecast for Yom Kippur is another sharav.

A significant rise in temperatures is expected on Sunday, Erev Yom Kippur, and temperatures will be higher than normal for the season. The heat will intensify on Yom Kippur on Monday, with sharav-like conditions.

Temperatures will begin to drop on Tuesday with a further reduction on Wednesday, but temperatures will continue to be higher than normal for the season.

Fortunately, by Sukkos, temperatures are expected to be within seasonal averages.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)