As Zeman Ends, 100s Of Israeli Bochurim Will Remain In Yeshivos

Shortly before the end of Elul zeman, there have been numerous coronavirus outbreaks in Israeli yeshivos, with the yeshivos essentially being converted into “coronavirus hotels.”

Hundreds of bochurim and staff members, including three Roshei Yeshivah, have tested positive for the coronavirus – at Yeshivos Kol Torah, Orchos Torah, Chemed, Landau, Wolfson, Sechar Sachir, Itri, and many others.

Thee coronavirus commissioner for the Chareidi sector, Gen. Roni Numa, prepared a plan for yeshivah bochurim to return home safely by arranging for coronavirus tests to be carried out for all bochurim in recent days. Those who tested negative returned home on Motzei Yom Kippur but those who tested positive remained in their yeshivos, which will be classified as “coronavirus hotels.”

מחיל אל חיל. אלפי תלמידי ישיבות חוזרים הערב מהיכלי התורה בריכוזים החרדים אל בתיהם לקראת חג הסוכות. pic.twitter.com/nEzkvrlY9L — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) September 28, 2020

Yeshivas Chevron, which was one of the few yeshivos that ended the zeman with zero coronavirus cases among its 1,200 bochurim, was converted into a coronavirus hotel after the bochurim left. Hundreds of bochurim who are currently ill with the coronavirus will come from other yeshivos to Chevron, which has a large campus.

The infection rate in Chareidi cities has soared in recent weeks and data shows that the majority of those infected are below the age of 26.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)