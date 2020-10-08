BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Penina Katzberg, Z’l, Dies Of The Coronavirus

Rebbetzin Penina Katzberg, a’h, the wife of the Gaon Rav Chizkiyahu Katzberg, the mashgiach of Yeshivas Knesses Yechezkel in Elad, passed away on Tuesday morning, the third day of Chol Hamoed Sukkos, in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

The nifteres, 70, was hospitalized on Erev Yom Kippur after her condition deteriorated following a positive coronavirus test. Unfortunately, possibly due to heart problems that the Rebbetzin has suffered from in the past seven years, her condition continued to deteriorate in the hospital.

Her husband, HaRav Katzburg, also contracted the coronavirus but has completely recovered.

The Rebbetzin, a’h, was born in Yerushalayim to her father, the Rosh Yeshivah of Kol Torah, Hagaon Rav Elchanan Moshe Kunstadt, z’tl, and her mother Rus. After she married, she settled with her husband in Bnei Brak, where she was known as a ba’ales chessed, assisting orphans, preparing food for the needy every erev Shabbos and serving as a volunteer for Ezer M’Tzion for 30 years. She was also known for her deveikus in tefillah and for decades woke up early every morning to daven Shacharis in the Lederman shul next to Rebbetzin Batsheva Kanievsky, z’l, whose ninth yartzeit was on Monday, a day before her death.

Just a month ago, the Rebbetzin and her husband moved to Elad, next to the yeshivah and near their married children. The Rebbetzin stood by her husband’s side throughout their marriage, encouraging him in his Torah learning and doing everything to ensure he was free to be marbitz Torah to his talmidim.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

