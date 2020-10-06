Israel: 273,826 Cases, 1,757 Deaths: Lockdown May Continue For 2 More Weeks

According to Health Ministry data on Tuesday morning, 5,647 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, comprising about a 10.8% percentage of all coronavirus tests carried out.

There are currently 63,305 active virus cases, with 875 seriously ill patients, of whom 220 are ventilated. Thirty-eight more deaths were recorded since Monday morning, raising the death toll to 1,757.

Israel will most likely remain in lockdown for another two weeks, until October 18, media reports said following a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet on Monday evening. However, no final decision will be made until next Monday, after Sukkos is over.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)