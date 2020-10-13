As Young Mother Fights For Her Life, Her Zeide, Z’tl, Passes Away From The Coronavirus

Hagaon Rav Menachem Aryeh Tovolaski, z’tl, one of the most esteemed talmidei chachamim of Bnei Brak, passed away of the coronavirus on Sunday evening in Sheba Hospital at the age of 80.

The niftar’s grandaughter, a young mother of 26, is currently hospitalized in critical condition in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, sedated and ventilated and attached to an ECMO machine.

Two weeks ago, she arrived at Ma’ayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak in dire condition, with both her life and the life of the baby she was carrying at risk. The doctors performed an emergency C-section and managed to save both mother and baby but the mother remains in critical condition. The public is asked to daven for Chava Leah bas Esther b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Rav Tovolaski was known as a tremendous Talmid Chacham and was the author of Minchas Aryeh, elucidations and chiddushim on Masechtas Megillah and other Masechtos. He was exceedingly humble, running away from any sign of kavod.

“Rav Tovolaski sat and learned in the Beis Medrash with incredible hasmadah his entire life,” a neighbor told Kikar H’Shabbos. “He was mamash part of the furniture in the Beis Medrash. Nothing was of interest to him besides Torah and more Torah.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)