‘G-d Help Us’ If Trump Wins Re-Election, Palestinian PM Says

The Palestinian prime minister said Tuesday it will be disastrous for his people and the world at large if President Donald Trump wins re-election next month.
Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the last four years of the Trump administration have greatly harmed the Palestinians.
“If we are going to live another four years with President Trump, G-d help us, G-d help you and G-d help the whole world,” Shtayyeh said Tuesday, repeating comments he made a day earlier in a remote meeting with European lawmakers.
The comments were earlier posted on his Facebook page.
The Palestinians have traditionally refrained from taking an explicit public position in American presidential elections. Shtayyeh’s comments reflected the sense of desperation on the Palestinian side after a series of U.S. moves that have left them weakened and isolated.
The Palestinians severed ties with Trump after he recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and subsequently moved the American Embassy to the holy city. Trump has also cut off hundreds of millions of dollars of American aid to the Palestinians, shut the Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and issued a Mideast plan this year that largely favored Israel. The Palestinians have rejected the plan out of hand.
The Trump administration also has persuaded two Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel and promised that other Arab nations will follow suit. These deals have undercut the traditional Arab consensus that recognition of Israel only comes in return for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal — a rare source of leverage for the Palestinians.
Shtayyeh expressed hope that a victory by the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would raise prospects for a peace deal.
“If things are going to change in the United States I think this will reflect itself directly on the Palestinian-Israeli relationship,” he said. “And it will reflect itself also on the bilateral Palestinian-American relationship.”
(AP)
America gains nothing from any connection to the Palestinian officials. It would be costly to the US taxpayer, with large sums being sent to allegedly support their civilians while it would ultimately fund terror. Trump recognized who the Palis really are. Uncivilized thugs, whose only life passion is to murder Jews and take their land. They willfully lie, cheat, and commit every other form of immorality. They discovered long ago that they can appeal to the world public by claiming victimhood. But that, too, is a dirty lie.
G-d PLEASE HELP TRUMP WIN!!!!!
Best trump endorsement ever!
Talk about fake news and biased reporting. On YWN no less. we expect no better of the AP – but why does YWN fall for it.
“contested Israeli capital”
“a peace plan that strongly favors Israel”
“the trump admin has also persuaded two arab countries”
Sorry, the peace does not favor Israel at all.
any land given to the Palestinians is favoring them as they never lived there/ [if anything return it to the UK or Jordan.]
The UAE actually used their brains after Trunp stopped repeating the stupid Obama/Palestinian lies.
And most of jerusalem was in Israel’s hands before 1967. who can contest that? has any other country’s capital ever been refered to as contested by the AP?
Sorry this article is a bunch of lies.
Anyone is a position to complain to the AP should do so
“Palestinian” terrorists and Marxist Democrats are on the same team against Trump, why i am not surprised? All Jew-haters are united.
Is Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh for real? How many past presidents and peace deals have been refused by the Palestinians? They want the whole Israel for themselves. Lets not kid ourselves.
Corrected: Is Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh for real? How many past presidents and peace deals have been refused by the Palestinians? They want the whole Israel for themselves. Lets not kid ourselves.And they hope and pray that Biden will hand them the entire Israel on a silver platter.
Has anyone detected a 9/11 type threat in his words? If yes, we certainly need a strong President.