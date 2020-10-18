Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel

Israel’s Health Ministry publicized that 1,469 people were found to have contracted the Coronavirus in Israel over Shabbos. Since the beginning of Shabbos, 26 people died from complications caused by the disease. The number of people in serious condition went down to 689 while the number of people on respirators also went down to 238. The total number of people killed by the disease in Israel now sits at 2,190 with 599 of those deaths occurring since the beginning of the month. The number of active cases in Israel now stands at 35,212.

Netanyahu said that he believes that the 2020 budget will be brought before the Knesset soon. “This will allow us to bring the 2021 budget in February. We have to focus on the COronavirus, and passing the budget will allow us to do that.

Two people who participated in the “black flag” protests in Ramat Gan were pepper-sprayed towards the end of the protest. According to the complaint of the victims, they were pepper-sprayed by the driver of a passing vehicle. In Haifa, there were reports of a number of protesters being pepper-sprayed by other citizens in a number of different protests. thus far, police arrested three men in their 20s in Kiryat Yam in conjunction with the pepper-spraying incidents.

In Jerusalem, police arrested three participants of the “black flag” protests under the charge of disturbing the peace and attacking police officers. The police stated that the protesters stopped traffic as part of the parade of the protest and refused to listen to instructions given to them by officers at the scene.

Leader of the Yamina party, Naftali Bennett was hospitalized once again in Tel Hashomer hospital on Saturday night for treatment of his recurring back problems that have afflicted him since his military service. According to one of Bennett’s spokespeople, the treatment is the continuation of a treatment that he received last week after being hospitalized due to neck pain.

An unconscious infant was brought in a private car to the Magen David Adom station in Dimona after she apparently drowned in a pail of water in a Bedouin town in the Negev. MDA personnel evacuated her to Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva while performing CPR on her. She was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital.

An eight-month-old baby girl from a Bedouin town was seriously injured in an incident that her parents claim involved her head getting caught in a car door. The family added that the baby was dragged for a short distance while the car was driving. She was transported to Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva for treatment and care.

A motorcyclist in his early twenties was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Holon. He was treated at the scene by volunteers from United Hatzalah and ambulance teams from Magen David Adom and transported to Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer for treatment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)