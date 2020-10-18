CURING OUR ENEMIES? Senior PLO Official Hospitalized In Hadassah With COVID-19

Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee and Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who is ill with the coronavirus, was evacuated from his home to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The Palestinian Authority made a special request from Israel for Erekat to be treated in an Israeli hospital.

Magen David Adom, escorted by IDF soldiers, carried out the transfer from his home in the Palestinian city of Yericho. Erekat, 65, who has underlying medical issues, was diagnosed with the coronavirus two weeks ago and his condition took a turn for the worse recently.

He had a lung transplant three years ago in the US due to suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, which leads to scarring of the lungs. He also suffered a heart attack in 2012.

“The fact that we provide humanitarian medical care to our enemies without demanding and accepting humanitarian reciprocity in the form of returning the bodies of Hadar [Goldin] and Oron [Shaul] and the release of civilians held captive by Hamas is immoral and illogical,” Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich stated in response to the report. “And is there no difference between Gaza and Ramallah regarding this.”

In 2015, Erekat paid a condolence visit to the family of a terrorist, a member of PA intelligence, who carried out a shooting attack on soldiers. In 2010, he wrote a letter of praise for Ahmad Sadaat, the terrorist who planned the murder of former MK Rechaven Ze’evi, H’yd, according to a report by Arutz Sheva.

Erekat was one of the main architects of the Olso peace accords and has been the PLO’s chief negotiator since 1995 and is still considered the most senior figure in Palestinian negotiations with Israel, especially to the international arena. He serves as a senior adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas and in the past served as an adviser to Abbas’ predecessor Yasser Arafat.

