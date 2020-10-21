HEARTRENDING: At Least 55 Chareidim Died From COVID In Israel In 2 Weeks, 57 Fighting For Their Lives

At least 55 Chareidi coronavirus patients in Israel passed away in the past two weeks, comprising 11% of Israeli fatalities, a high percentage in comparison to the percentage of Chareidi older adults in Israel, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

A total of 33 niftarim were residents of Bnei Brak, 18 were residents of Jerusalem, 2 were from Modiin Illit, and one each from Beitar and Elad.

Since the data was compiled according to identifiably Chareidi cities, it’s likely that there were additional Chareidi niftarim in cities with mixed populations such as Petach Tikvah, Netanya, and Ofakim as well.

Furthermore, there are currently 57 Chareidim coronavirus patients in critical condition, with at least 20 of them under the age of 65.

Two critically ill patients are over the age of 84, 12 critically ill patients are aged 75-84, 23 patients are 65-74, 11 patients are aged 55-64, five patients are 45-54, one patient is between the ages of 35-44, 2 are between the ages of 25-34, and 1 patient is between the age of 17-24.

The data is truly dismal as the Chareidi population comprises 10.1% of the general population in Israel, which means that 20.3% of the 280 critically ill patients are Chareidi.

There are also 52 seriously ill Chareidi virus patients (out of 417), 19 in moderate condition (out of 219), and 64 in light condition (out of 344).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)