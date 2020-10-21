Police Break Up Outdoor Weddings In Kfar Chabad As Well As Other Towns For Violating COVID Regulation

Earlier this week, Israel police broke up weddings at Moshav Ben Zakkai located near Yavneh and two weddings at Kfar Chabad for allegedly being in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

In Moshav Ben Zakkai, the wedding was taking place in the court-yard of the Shul, with dozens of participants, set tables, and with no enforcement of mask-wearing or social distancing.

In Kfar Chabad, both weddings were held in the backyards of private homes with dozens of participants and with live bands.

Yesterday, the police broke up three additional weddings that were held on Moshav Matsliach, Karmei Yosef, and once again in Kfar Chabad. The most flagrant violation of the covid-19 regulations took place in Karmei Yosef, where more than 250 participants were present at the wedding in the backyard, which included set tables, food service, a dance floor, and many of the people present not wearing masks.

Organizers of the weddings were each fined 5,000 NIS. Additional fines were handed out to guests who were not complying with the regulations as well.

The police issued a statement that said: “Not following the rules results in destroying the effort put in by the entire population of the country in the fight against Covid-19 and its spread throughout Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)