How Did Avi Berkowitz Begin Working For Jared Kushner?

Avi Berkowitz, adviser to US President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations, participated last week at a virtual symposium on the Abraham Accords hosted by Yisrael Hayom, the Kohelet Policy Forum, and the Shiloh Forum.

Berkowitz, 31, who learned at Yeshivas Kol Torah in Jerusalem after high school, was interviewed by Kohelet Policy Forum Chairman Moshe Kopel and among other things, told him how he began working for Jared Kusher.

After learning at Kol Torah, Berkowitz moved back to the States and enrolled at Ner Yisrael in Baltimore. He eventually transferred to Queens College, earned a bachelor’s degree, and then attended Harvard Law School.

“I met Jared Kushner on Pesach in 2011 in Arizona during a basketball game,” Berkowitz said during the interview. “At the time I didn’t know who he was but we began talking and we won several games together.”

“Later he suggested that I come work for him at Kushner Companies and the rest is history.”

“Regarding the Middle East staff, I joined them after I worked for the [2016 Trump] presidential campaign. I joined the White House as an adviser to Kushner and later replaced Jason Greenblatt as the US envoy to the Middle East when he left.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)