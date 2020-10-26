HaGaon HaRav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Recovering At Home From COVID, Opens The Winter Zeman

Hagaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael and member of the Degel Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, who tested positive for the coronavirus last Sunday, opened the winter zeman at the yeshivah by speaking to the bochurim from his home in Bayit Vegan via live broadcast to the yeshiva in Modiin Illit.

As can be seen below in the video, the Rosh Yeshivah spoke with incredible energy and ardor for someone of his age who is ill with the coronavirus and a severe infection.

HaRav Ezrachi’s family members said that the Rosh Yeshivah, 92, feels well, Baruch Hashem, and is continuing his regular sidrei limmud as well as writing chidushei Torah.

However, in addition to the coronavirus, HaRav Ezrachi was diagnosed with a severe infection on his leg late last week. He is being treated with IV antibiotics and Baruch Hashem the infection is beginning to heal.

The public is asked to continue to daven for HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)