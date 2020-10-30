“A Question Of When, Not If,” Avi Berkowitz Confirms Trump’s Claim Of Further Peace Deals

Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz confirmed US President Donald Trump’s statements on Tuesday about further peace deals between Muslim countries and Israel on Israel’s Army Radio on Thursday morning.

“The president was asked about it and he replied – we are in ongoing detailed conversations with five to ten other countries in the Arab world who are willing and excited to normalize ties with Israel now that the Palestinian veto is gone. It’s a question of when, not if.”

Berkowitz said that the Trump administration wants to maintain the momentum regarding normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries, adding that he received a call from Bahrain immediately after the announcement of the Israel/United Arab Emirates deal, expressing interest in doing the same.

Berkowitz also addressed the issue of a potential U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE. “It’s not a component of the deal,” he asserted. “Everyone knows the Emiratis have had this request for many, many years. Of course, peace does change things and makes it more possible. It can happen if it doesn’t jeopardize Israel’s security in any way.”

