Yom Tefillah Called for Monday

Agudas Yisroel and Torah Umesorah have joined at the behest of gedolim to call for a Yom Tefillah this Monday, November 2nd, the second Monday of BaHaB. The Yom Tefillah is a request for rachamei Shamayim at time of challenges to Klal Yisroel in ruchniyus and gashmiyus.

Shuls are asked to add Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach 13, 20, 121, 130, and 142 after Shacharis (if they have not yet said Avinu Malkeinu in Bahab’s selichos).

Women are encouraged to add Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach 13, 20, 121, 130, and 142 to their daily tefillos.

Mesivtos, Batei Medrash, and Bais Yaakov high schools are asked to add Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach 13, 20, 121, 130, and 142 after Shacharis.

Tinokos shel beis raban: Per the direction of the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Torah Umesorah, Rebbeim and Moros should please introduce the saying of Tehillim by explaining to their classes the current need for tefillah, and then join together, via tele-conference, with children from across the nation to say Tehillim kapitlach 13, 20, 121, 130, and 142, followed by Acheinu kol beis Yisroel, using the below call-in numbers. There will be two sessions of the Tehillim to allow institutions in all time zones to participate.

Call-In Numbers:

319-527-4510

774-298-9022

857-314-9244

Session #1

For Eastern and Central Time Zones

11:00 am Eastern Time (10:00 am Central Time)

Session #2

For Mountain and Pacific Times

11:00 am Mountain Time (10:00 am Pacific Time)

