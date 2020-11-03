In Zechus Of Trump’s Win: Anonymous Donor Funds Coffee In Main Belz Center In J-m

Intriguing notes appeared on the hot water urns and notice boards on Tuesday morning in the huge Belz complex in Yerushalayim, requesting that those who partake of the refreshments in the coffee room recite their bracha that day in the zechus of the reelection of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The notes state: “The drinks in the coffee room on Tuesday, the day that ‘ki tov’ was said twice, Tes Zayin Marchesvan, were funded by an anonymous donor for the success of Jews in the U.S. and throughout the world, for the reelection of President Trump, who supports frum Jews and especially the Jews of Eretz Yisrael.”

The note continues that “[Trump] should continue to serve as the president of the United States and through the goodness of his heart should continue to take action for the Jews and especially frum Jews.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)