Abbas To Demand Biden Return U.S. Embassy To Tel Aviv, Report Says

A senior Palestinian Authority official was quoted in a Yisrael Hayom report on Sunday as saying that PA President Mahmoud Abbas will demand that President-elect Joe Biden immediately return the US embassy to Tel Aviv and annul President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.

Biden has said in the past that he will not reverse Trump’s decision on these two matters.

The official added that Abbas transmitted a message to Biden that the PA would be willing to resume US-mediated peace negotiations with Israel but only from where they were left off under Barack Obama in 2016.

The PA will also demand the reopening of the PLO office in Washington, which Trump closed, and the restoration of U.S. aid to the Palestinians, the report said. As YWN reported last week, according to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, Biden has already agreed to these conditions.

