Twin Girls Conjoined At The Head Are Born In Israel

Conjoined twin girls were born in Israel about two months ago, Channel 13 News reported on Monday night.

The twins are conjoined at the head but have separate brains and doctors believe that the possibility of safely separating the twins is very high. Their heads are connected only by cerebral veins.

It is the first set of twins conjoined at the head to be born in Israel.

Two sets of conjoined twins, both adjoined at the abdomen, were born in Israel in the past, one in 1995 and another in 2005.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)