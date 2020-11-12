“Trump Is Gone In 70 Days But We’ll Remain Here Forever,” Iran’s FM Says

Iran’s Foreign Minister transmitted a message earlier this week to the Islamic country’s rivals that they won’t be able to count on the US anymore to help them, an Aljazeera report said.

“Trump’s gone in 70 days but we’ll remain here forever,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Twitter in English and Arabic, in what he termed a “a sincere message to our neighbors.”

Instead of U.S. support, Zarif invited his neighbors for “dialogue to resolve differences” because “only together can we build a better future for all.”

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated Zarif’s message at a news conference on Monday, saying that Iran’s neighbors won’t be able to rely on “Trump security” in the future.

“Perhaps the elimination of a delusion called ‘Trump security’ will help a few of our neighbors reach the rationality that they can’t always pay and lobby to buy security and arms,” Khatibzadeh said.

The messages from Zarif and Khatibzadeh came a day after news outlets reported that the Trump administration will be applying sanctions against Iran in coordination with moderate Arab states up to the inauguration on January 20.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)