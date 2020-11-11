Tragedy In Israel: One Wedding Results In Three Levayos

A wedding took place in Israel in September that had far-reaching and devastating consequences, including three deaths, Channel 13 News reported this week.

About 100 people were present at the wedding and the majority of them were not wearing masks and social distancing regulations were violated.

A “superspreader” couple from central Israel, unaware that they were positive for the coronavirus, attended the wedding and unwittingly infected 43 others, with three becoming seriously ill and eventually succumbing to the virus.

The couple began to have symptoms of the coronavirus the day after the wedding but by then the damage had been done.

One of the guests who contracted the virus at the wedding was former Shin Bet deputy director Yitzchak Ilan, who passed away a month later at the age of 64.

