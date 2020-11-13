5 Israeli MKs Enter Isolation After 1 Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

All five Yamina MKs, including their advisers and aides were ordered to enter quarantine after one of their party members tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

MK Matan Kahana said he woke up with a slight fever on Wednesday morning and immediately went to be tested for COVID-19 and his results were positive. He added that he is feeling well and is continuing his work from home.

On Monday, two days before Kahana was diagnosed, all Yamina members had participated in a party meeting, forcing everyone at the meeting to enter quarantine.

Earlier this week, Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)